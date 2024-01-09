Living in your grace gift brings spiritual power!

2Thess lesson #32; At the moment of salvation, you were given 40 grace gifts that can escalate your growth and spiritual power. You must learn to understand and apply them and live in them to gain true momentum. Do not reject the grace plan of GOD the FATHER.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.