Girl Saves a Crying Bear Cub... Just Watch How Its Mama Bear Thanked the Her for the Help!
88 views • 11/15/2023

Incredible Stories


Nov 14, 2023


Alice just wanted one last hike before she went to basic training. But she never expected what would happen that day. She heard horrible cries and she carefully checked what was going on. A bear cub had fallen off a deep cliff and its mother was desperately trying and failing to reach it. The cub was crying and on a ledge, but if it fell any further it would be killed. Alice knew she had to help. Despite not having the correct gear, she risked her life to save the cub. How the mother thanked her for her help will leave you in tears. Just watch what happened next.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ROEZZekA_wk

girlmamabearhikethankscliffcubledgeincredible stories
