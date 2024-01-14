Create New Account
Russian Army's New Tactics Of Warfare Continues To Deliver Results! DOMINANCE At Its BEST!
The Prisoner
Against the background of catastrophic losses of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the intensification of forced mobilization in Ukraine, President Zelensky's rating plunged to the lowest level. Even Western experts have begun to recognize that Zelensky, in the status of a politician, died long ago. In addition, Ukrainian generals also began to express dissatisfaction with Zelensky and his decisions. Even General Zaluzhny stopped hiding his conflict with the president of Ukraine...................

Mirrored - ​BORZZIKMAN

