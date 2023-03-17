Capturing a harmless garter snake

For more better quality videos check out,

A garter snake may appear to be a rattle snake at first glance but can be easily identified by its narrow shaped head and lack of a rattle. A rattle snake, on the other hand, has a diamond shaped head that is much bigger because of the presence of fangs.

