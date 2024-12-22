Samsung T5 Evo Unboxing and Review vs T7 Shield SPEED TEST Crystal Diskmark #wisebuyreviews

See the T5 here: https://amzn.to/4fuNMcx [amazon affiliate links] for SAMSUNG T5 EVO Portable SSD 8TB, USB 3.2 Gen 1 External Solid State SSD Drive

In this video I unbox the T5 Evo 8tb drive and share with you the experience of opening up a brand new unit. Then I put this unit through a test in Crystal Disk Mark and then I test a filled up unit for read and write speeds. I found that the write speed slows down about 30% when it is filled up. Have also explained from experience when it fills up last 2tb you get slower speeds, other times you get about 460 megabytes a second. Then I put it head to head with T7 Evo doing a speed test and we find that is about twice as fast but doesn't have the 8 terabyte capacity this one is.





If you have the need for speed the unit you may want to get is the WD_BLACK 8TB SN850P NVMe M.2 SSD Officially Licensed Storage Expansion for PS5 Consoles, up to 7200MB/s, with heatsink. This is an internal drive and you would need to get enclosure for it, however you still hit the theoretical USB limits, because USB4 for example can do max 4 gigabytes a second or along those lines, and stand USB probabably not more than 1 gigabyte a second. So better to get the external Samsun T5 Evo, not to mention the lower price!





SPEED TESTS:

- 8:32 Speed test with drive not filled up

- 9:47 Crystal Diskmark with Drive Filled up with only 23 gigabytes free space

- 11:38 Speed test on the T7 Shield (4tb Samsung SSD) for comparison, not filled up





However I have always had success with Samsung drives and prefer to keep my data on those.





