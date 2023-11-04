Virgin Mary: It is by the power of prayer that my Son’s Mercy can be spread throughout the world

January 23, 2013

My children, you must strive to devote at least fifteen minutes a day in the recital of the Crusade Prayers, as this is very important.

You must find the time to say these prayers, as they are already mitigating many tragedies in the world, which are caused by those wicked people who carry out acts of evil.

You must never forget the power of prayer, or the fact that, through my intercession, I can help you in your struggle with your Faith.

Many of you are busy with other matters in your lives, but you must make every effort to pay homage to my Son. Prayer can be difficult for many.

It can be difficult to pray in private, and for those who cannot see the most perfect and beautiful Face of my Son, Jesus Christ, they are easily distracted.

Here is a little Crusade Prayer (95) To help find time for prayer.

O Mother of Salvation, come to my aid, as I struggle to find the time for prayer.

Help me to give, to your beloved Son, Jesus Christ, the time He deserves to show Him how much I love Him.

I ask that you, my Blessed Mother of Salvation, seek for me the Graces I need and ask your dear Son for every grace and favour, so that He can envelop me into the Bosom of His Sacred Heart. Amen.

Children, to follow the Path of Truth, all you need do is give the time, which is needed, to prayer. It is by the power of prayer that my Son’s Mercy can be spread throughout the world. It will be by your recital of the Crusade Prayers that the Covenant can be fulfilled by my Son to salvage the world.

Your Beloved Mother

Mother of Salvation

https://fatherofloveandmercy.wordpress.com/2013/01/23/virgin-mary-it-is-by-the-power-of-prayer-that-my-sons-mercy-can-be-spread-throughout-the-world/











