9 Killed, 2,750 Injured in pager blast – Lebanese health ministry

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
A massive pager explosion in Lebanon has left at least 9 dead and over 2,000 injured, according to the Lebanese health ministry. Hezbollah is blaming Israel for the simultaneous blasts, while the US has denied any involvement. RT's team in the region provides further details.
Mirrored - RT
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/