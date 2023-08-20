Unraveling Antarctica's Secrets: UFOs, Pyramids, and Illuminati Intrigue with Brad Olsen



Explore the Myriad of Anomalies in Antarctica that Brad Olsen Learned About During His Recent Travels to this Frozen Lands.

We’ve all heard the possibility of three massive UFO crafts under the ice of Antarctica. What’s the best evidence where they could be located? What about the massive hole near the South Pole? Brad will share his latest research on what really happened in the Battle of Highjump, pyramids existing in the Shackleton and Ellsworth Range, and the route of Admiral Byrd on his flights over the South Pole and returning years later to fly his plane into the massive crevice. Why are important dignitaries, scientists, politicians, religious and notable officials of countries around the world suddenly visiting Antarctica – a location that has been dubbed the “Illuminati Disneyland”?



How many people actually go to Antarctica per year? Why is there a large “no fly” zone near the South Pole? Could that suggest an opening to “Inner Earth” or perhaps an ET base? Why were the Nazis obsessed with their land claims in Antarctica? Could Antarctica be the lost continent of Atlantis? Wouldn’t the inland portions of Antarctica disprove the “Flat Earth” theory once and for all? Do the old maps, such as the Piri Reis map, determine the continent was mapped long before the 1820s, when the first sealers and whalers set sight of the continent? These “hidden anomalies” and many more will be explained and explored!



