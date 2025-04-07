THE ROYAL FAMILY CALLED OUT 🔞 ON CHILD TRAFFICKING

Concerned Citizen - “The fact that Elon called out The Royal Family on Trafficking was massive”





At the heart of all the evil in the World lies an untold sinister tale involving little children bought & exchanged for the sick pleasure of those who wield the most power across the planet.





Only now the entire World is waking up to it.





Source: https://x.com/Xx17965797N/status/1908569408747827637





Snopes ends their (((fact check))) with: "Whatever activities the satanists of the world might be up to, producing viral commercials for cable television dramas is probably not among them."





JUST MOVE ALONG, PLEB 🫥 NOTHING TO SEE HERE