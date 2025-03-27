Cancer Rising In Kids

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You’re Being Lied To About Cancer, How It’s Caused & How To Stop It
* Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong is a surgeon who made billions inventing cancer drugs.
* The ’rona, and vaxxes that didn’t stop it, are likely causing a global epidemic of terrifyingly aggressive cancers.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 26 March 2025
