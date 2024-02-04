Over 33 "Controlled Demolitions" have been carried out Across the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation army on Entire Neighborhoods

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Over 33 "controlled demolitions" have been carried out across the Gaza Strip by the Israeli occupation army, entire neighborhoods razzled to the ground, whatever is left gets flattened by bulldozers. Like in the 1948 Nakba were the Israeli demolished entire villages and planted trees on the ruins so the woods would hide the crime.