FROM PUBS TO PLATFORMS: EUROPE’S CENSORSHIP REGIME SPREADS

Free speech is facing an unprecedented crackdown across the UK and Europe. The UK’s Online Safety Act and the EU’s sweeping Digital Services Act are driving small forums offline, pressuring U.S. platforms to silence users, and even tasking British pubs with policing conversations under new "hate speech" rules. Is this the end of open dialogue in the West?
#CensorshipAlert #HateSpeechLaws #UKPolitics #EURegulations #SpeechCrackdown #BigBrother #MedicalFreedom #InformedConsent #TruthMatters #TheHighWire #ICAN #TheRealPeterMarks