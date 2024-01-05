🚀💥 Another successful Russian Missile Strike on an object somewhere in Ukraine Jan 2 2024

🚀💥 Another successfully intercepted 00:04 Russian missile by object somewhere in Ukraine on 02/01/2024
The other similar video was posted with this one, said Kherkov, probably is on this one too, but not sure about this location.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.