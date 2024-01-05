Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🚀💥 Another successful Russian Missile Strike on an object somewhere in Ukraine Jan 2 2024
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
998 Subscribers
92 views
Published 2 months ago

🚀💥 Another successfully intercepted 00:04 Russian missile by object somewhere in Ukraine on 02/01/2024

The other similar video was posted with this one, said Kherkov, probably is on this one too, but not sure about this location.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket