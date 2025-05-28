BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Money Replacement and Soaring Food Prices
ADAPT2030 | Civilization Cycle
ADAPT2030 | Civilization CycleCheckmark Icon
2136 followers
Follow
4
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
410 views • 3 months ago

https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle


https://civilizationcycle.com/


marjory link 🍅 Free Sustainability Course from The Grow Network http://homegrown2030.com


🌿 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw


Crop losses and food inflation continue to push prices up across the planet as the entire monetary system is being reset. Signs are everywhere with the Federal Reserve in the USA being labeled ‘Quasi-Private’ and asking why is it allowed to print the dollar? When the #1 money printer in the world has this spotlight on it, we can see the money replacement in plain sight.

Keywords
agriculturedavid dubyneadapt 2030economy foodcivilization cyclewhy is food getting so expensivefood energywhats happening right nowwhat comes nextfederal reserve is quasi privateis the federal reserve a private bankstorms damaging crops wordwodewhy are so many countries having bad stormshail damaged cropswhat does hail damaged fruit look likehow high is inflation in argentinaprices in argentinarecord rices pricesrecord beef prices
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy