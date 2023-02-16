"The American Prisoner" by BrandonStraka #WalkAway

"The American Prisoner" (part 1 of 3) by @BrandonStraka #WalkAway

Brandon Straka from the Walkaway campaign released Part 1 of “The American Prisoner” today. Brandon Straka started the campaign “Walkaway” after the 2016 when he decided to take an honest look at why Americans voted for President Trump in that election. Straka ( a leftist at the time) soon came to the conclusion that these voters weren’t stupid like the far-left media portrayed, rather they were concerned about their country and wanted an outsider to fix the mess that the US had become.

After digging into it all he began recommending others to do the same and he started the very successful “Walkaway Campaign” on social media.

Fast forward to Jan 6, 2021. Straka was at the Capitol protesting with the million people who showed up that day to hear President Trump speak. Americans knew the 2020 election results were uncertifiable and as a result, the election was stolen from President Trump.

Straka saw no riots on the side of the Capitol that he was on. People were praying and singing. He never entered the Capitol. A short time later the corrupt DOJ charged him with bogus crimes and made his life hell for the next year while they tried to force him under duress to plea to bogus crimes knowing he did nothing wrong. The DOJ’s actions were criminal.

Straka was eventually sentenced to 3 months for protesting the 2020 election.

