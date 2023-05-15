Dozens of US C-5M Super Galaxy Aircraft With War Weapons Headed to Ukraine

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The United States Air Force transported more than hundreds of thousands of pounds of war support equipment and military personnel from US military bases to Europe before deploying to Ukraine aboard C-5M Super Galaxy aircraft. More than 20 aircraft launched successively from Air Force Base, California, which will be deployed to Ukraine on a mission to deliver US military aid packages to Ukraine.