BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Babylon is fallen: sister Charlotte murdered for exposing satanic abuse in the Roman Catholic church
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
585 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
830 views • 04/22/2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to Pro_Veritas


Sister Charlotte Wells exposes the dark truth lurking in the shadows in the Vatican, her shocking testimony revealed child killings in secluded Vatican convents all across the globe.

Sister Charlotte went public with her testimony about child murders, sexual abuse and torture behind the closed doors of a Carmelite Catholic convent, what was supposed to have happened was a thorough investigation into the matter. But instead, sister Charlotte was silenced as she was killed by the Vatican pope’s henchmen in the Jesuit Order. Sister Charlotte’s testimony was verified by other nuns as well and all their statements can be found on the Jesus Is Lord website.

To all Catholics, please LEAVE or GET OUT of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church as per God’s admonition in Revelation 18:4-5. Her sins have reached unto heaven and God hath remembered her iniquities.

Keywords
abusefathergodholy spiritjesus christyeshuaabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadspirit of truthancient of daysconventsister charlottesatanic abusefather of lightsanother comforter
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy