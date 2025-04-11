BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED WITH CHINA ⚫ THE UNITED SPOT
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
690 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
103 views • 5 months ago

The United Spot - What Really Happened With China


Source: https://x.com/TheUnitedSpot__/status/1910494335596192195


Read the Russia collusion memos President Trump declassified and Kash Patel gave to Congress

FBI Director Kash Patel turned the hundreds of pages of documents over turned to Congress following President Trump's order declassifying the materials.


https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/read-declassified-russia-collusion-documents-turned-over


BREAKING NOW! FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL NAMED DEFENDANT in FEDERAL LAWSUIT that DETAILS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, CHILD RAPE, KIDS in CAGES, & CANNIBALISM at NAZI BASE…

FacebookTweetPin by Pentagon Pedophile Task Force on April 10, 2025 – USA The following document...


https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/breaking-now-fbi-director-kash-patel-named-defendant-in-federal-lawsuit-that-details-crimes-against-humanity-child-rape-kids-in-cages-cannibalism-at-nazi-base-in-wyoming-see-the-u-s-court-amen/


: CLOSURE OF THE GLOBAL-CABAL & STORY OF THE Russell-Jay: Gould. [2016 E-POST, PREMIERE]


The cops, sheriff's, top physicians, politicians.. are Mason's, they protect and cover for each other crimes, pedophiles protecting and covering for pedophiles, writing and passing laws to protect all of them, confine the mothers and fathers, separate them from their children, the AG's family and traffic courts remove children and get them into the pedophile rings...


https://youtu.be/O0ilah7_LMU?si=9FZeiZbGqv_atHLE


GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN CREATED THE "PENTAGON PEDOPHILE TASK FORCE" - BISS LAW OFFICE (FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL & MICHAEL FLYNN'S ATTORNEY) SAYS MICHAEL FLYNN WAS,…

FacebookTweetPin by Pentagon Pedophile Task Force on March 18, 2025 – USA Biss Law Office,...


https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/general-michael-flynn-created-the-pentagon-pedophile-task-force-biss-law-office-fbi-director-kash-patel-michael-flynns-attorney-says-michael-flynn-was-himself-qanon-in-fact-the-plan/


Clonaid machine 'nothing special' - Nature

Standard gadget behind alleged first human clones.


https://www.nature.com/articles/news030127-13


Colorado bill adding protections for transgender people — including against “deadnaming” — passes first hurdle

Transgender Coloradans — particularly children and supportive parents — would gain increased legal protections against discrimination under new legislation that cleared its first hurdle…


https://www.denverpost.com/2025/04/02/colorado-transgender-discrimination-protections-children-parents-legislature/

Keywords
newstariffsmagic wandthe united spotmulti pronged offensivewhat really happened in china
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy