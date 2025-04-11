WHAT REALLY HAPPENED WITH CHINA ⚫ THE UNITED SPOT

The United Spot - What Really Happened With China





Source: https://x.com/TheUnitedSpot__/status/1910494335596192195





Read the Russia collusion memos President Trump declassified and Kash Patel gave to Congress

FBI Director Kash Patel turned the hundreds of pages of documents over turned to Congress following President Trump's order declassifying the materials.





https://justthenews.com/accountability/russia-and-ukraine-scandals/read-declassified-russia-collusion-documents-turned-over





BREAKING NOW! FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL NAMED DEFENDANT in FEDERAL LAWSUIT that DETAILS CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY, CHILD RAPE, KIDS in CAGES, & CANNIBALISM at NAZI BASE…

FacebookTweetPin by Pentagon Pedophile Task Force on April 10, 2025 – USA The following document...





https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/breaking-now-fbi-director-kash-patel-named-defendant-in-federal-lawsuit-that-details-crimes-against-humanity-child-rape-kids-in-cages-cannibalism-at-nazi-base-in-wyoming-see-the-u-s-court-amen/





: CLOSURE OF THE GLOBAL-CABAL & STORY OF THE Russell-Jay: Gould. [2016 E-POST, PREMIERE]





The cops, sheriff's, top physicians, politicians.. are Mason's, they protect and cover for each other crimes, pedophiles protecting and covering for pedophiles, writing and passing laws to protect all of them, confine the mothers and fathers, separate them from their children, the AG's family and traffic courts remove children and get them into the pedophile rings...





https://youtu.be/O0ilah7_LMU?si=9FZeiZbGqv_atHLE





GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN CREATED THE "PENTAGON PEDOPHILE TASK FORCE" - BISS LAW OFFICE (FBI DIRECTOR KASH PATEL & MICHAEL FLYNN'S ATTORNEY) SAYS MICHAEL FLYNN WAS,…

FacebookTweetPin by Pentagon Pedophile Task Force on March 18, 2025 – USA Biss Law Office,...





https://timothycharlesholmseth.com/general-michael-flynn-created-the-pentagon-pedophile-task-force-biss-law-office-fbi-director-kash-patel-michael-flynns-attorney-says-michael-flynn-was-himself-qanon-in-fact-the-plan/





Clonaid machine 'nothing special' - Nature

Standard gadget behind alleged first human clones.





https://www.nature.com/articles/news030127-13





Colorado bill adding protections for transgender people — including against “deadnaming” — passes first hurdle

Transgender Coloradans — particularly children and supportive parents — would gain increased legal protections against discrimination under new legislation that cleared its first hurdle…





https://www.denverpost.com/2025/04/02/colorado-transgender-discrimination-protections-children-parents-legislature/