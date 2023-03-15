Evolution, Nukes, & Optimism | Richard Rhodes (TPC #1,141)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TPC #1,141 is with the legend himself, Mr. Richard Rhodes, author of Making of the Atomic Bomb, Dark Sun, Masters of Death, Energy, Arsenals of Folly, and many, many more!
Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B078MDPNP2/ref=dp-kindle-redirect?_encoding=UTF8&btkr=1
Other works: https://www.amazon.com/Richard-Rhodes/e/B00LXR3SYE/ref=dp_byline_cont_pop_ebooks_1
His website: https://www.richardrhodes.com
Rhodes has received numerous fellowships for research and writing, including grants from the Ford Foundation, the Guggenheim Foundation, the MacArthur Foundation and the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation. He has been a visiting scholar at Harvard, MIT and Stanford and a host and correspondent for documentaries on American public television. With his wife, Dr. Ginger Rhodes, a clinical psychologist, he lives above Half Moon Bay, California.
