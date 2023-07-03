COG- Continuation of Government Going on Now

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The District of Columbia has been occupied by a belligerent force retaining prisoners of war, hence the black POW flag flying under the old glory above both the White House and the US Capitol in DC. 11.3 in The Law of War Manual explains what might be termed belligerent occupation is carefully analyzed and Chapter 11 goes on to address when military occupation law applies, how a situation of occupation ends and when GC obligations cease to apply, the authority and obligations of the occupying power e.g. in relation to legislation and courts, the movement of persons in occupied territory and the protection of children there.
Please watch, share and pay it forward.
Thank you!
www.ConservativeLisa.BlogSpot.Com
Please Follow on
Twitter @Lisa4OR1st
Truth Social LisaMichaels
www.WeGo.Social Conservative Lisa
Bitchute Conservative_Lisa
Rumble AccountabilityShow
Please Shop at My Sponsors' sites to support "Accountability News"
www.MyPillow.com/Accountability