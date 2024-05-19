BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CONGO - Three adventurers, including one American, tried to break into the Presidential Palace, but were detained.
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
122 views • 12 months ago

There was a funny attempted coup d'état in the DRC. 

Three adventurers, including one American, tried to break into the presidential palace, but were detained.

American-Israeli mercenary Benjamin Reuben has been captured after a failed coup in the Congo.

Reuben is allegedly a paid mercenary who, published reports claim, acts for former head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency, Yossi Cohen, and also, allegedly, Jewish billionaire Dan Gertler.

Adding from Rybar:  

Attempt of a coup d'état in Congo

This morning, four armed individuals led by Christian Malaga tried to break into the presidential palace in Kinshasa. After minor clashes, the rebel leader was eliminated, and his accomplices, including one American, were detained. Two police officers were killed in the fighting.

🔻Christian Malaga is another "opposition leader" inflated by the West. Born in Kinshasa, he spent most of his childhood in the USA. As an adult, he built a successful business in his homeland, then turned to politics and created the "United Congolese Party", but after a failed attempt to run in parliamentary elections, he returned to the States.

After that, he became a regular participant in many Western-sponsored NGOs. The pinnacle of his activities was the establishment of the "Government of Zaire in Exile" in Brussels, where he declaimed the "freedom of the Congolese people".

And it is likely that Malaga was counting on such sentiments after the postponement of government appointments, which even half a year after the elections  has not been formed. But in the end, he miscalculated and did not justify the expectations of his Western sponsors, who have been increasingly in need of Congolese resources lately.

#Africa #Belgium #DRCongo

@rybar

