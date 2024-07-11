Former NIH Director on Vaccine and Autism Link

(found on Dr Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)





Del Bigtree: Perhaps the best it's ever been stated by one of the greatest world renowned scientists who ran the National Institutes of Health for the United States of America. I'm talking about Bernadine Healy. Before Francis Collins, she was the world leading scientist running the NIH.

Dr Bernadine Healy: What I come away with is: the question has not been answered. This is the time when we do have the opportunity to understand whether or not there are susceptible children, perhaps genetically, perhaps they have a metabolic issue, mitochondrial disorder, immunological issue that makes them more susceptible to vaccines, plural, or to one particular vaccine, or to a component of vaccine, like Mercury. The fact that there is concern that you don't want to know that susceptible group is a real disappointment to me. If you know that susceptible group, you can save those children. The reason why they didn't want to look for those susceptibility groups was because they're afraid that if they found them, however big or small they were, that would scare the public away.





05/12/2008 - CBS News

01/18/2023 Original clip on TheHighwire: https://thehighwire.com/videos/former-nih-director-on-vaccine-autism-link/