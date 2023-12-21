Babylon is fallen: the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is divided! (2)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.





The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on December 21, 2023.





Matthew 12:25-26, And Jesus knew their thoughts, and said unto them, Every kingdom divided against itself is brought to desolation; and every city or house divided against itself shall not stand: And if Satan cast out Satan, he is divided against himself; how shall then his kingdom stand?





Satan’s church, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, is a homo and pedo-led church, which killed over 50 million Christians during the dark and middle ages.





It’s a divided church; it does not stand with God but with satan as the dragon gives its power and authority to the Vatican beast in Revelation 13:2. The Vatican is linked directly with the Babylonian Roman Catholic church in Revelation 17:3 as part of a demonic union of church and state, the only one of its kind in the world, located in Rome.





The Babylonian Roman Catholic church is very divided as witnessed by the on-going, public disputes between Jesuit pope, pope Francis, and bishop Strickland, cardinal Burke and cardinal Muller in 2023 alone:





https://slate.com/news-and-politics/2023/12/pope-francis-critics-catholic-church-strickland-burke.html





Further, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is divided into orders or cliques including the Franciscans, the Capuchins, the Jesuits and other Catholic cliques: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Religious_order_(Catholic)





Why is it the Pope has such tremendous power? Why, the Pope is the ruler of the world. All the emperors, all the kings, all the princes, all the presidents of the world are as these altar boys of mine. The Pope is the ruler of the world.”

Source: The Western Watchman, a paper published in St. Louis by Father D. S. Phelan, June 27th, 1912.





That statement shows that the pope controls national leaders when they meet the man of sin at the Vatican.





Altogether, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church is a divided and Christ-less church, void of the love of Christ.





To all Catholics, COME OUT of Babylon and turn to the Christ of the Bible.





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]