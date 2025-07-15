Promising results for OncoGenX with foundational nutrients

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/ )



I said, Okay, Ed (Global Healing), we need an oral IV product line. We need orally bioavailable, the microsomal processing, the biophotonic water, the Nano gold, and everything about the processing in Phoenix was so beautiful that I knew we had the technology that we didn't have back in 2005. So we had to make pills and capsules.

Now we have what we need to make a complete oral IV line. (Global Healing) They've already made B 17, liquid amygdalin, an oral IV vitamin C bio available to the level that you don't have to do infusions, because, of course, these infusions are loaded with corn syrup and heavy metals and not at all nutrients from plants, as we're missing.

That was the key to the OncoGenX. We developed that using that patent and the data, and then just advanced it fifteen years. And the product is the third version of it.

It was a little bit too strong, so we backed off on a couple of things. And wow, combined with ProImmune, the Cardio Miracle, get those foundational nutrients for all things COVID. And yeah, we're just delighted at what we're seeing.

Judy Mikovits, PhD - 07/09/2025

