Horrifying Moments! How Russia Lost 1,100 Troops, Dozens of Artillery Systems and APVs in a Day
69 views • 11/29/2023

US Military News


Nov 28, 2023


The Ukrainian military reported a staggering toll on Russia's military capabilities. An estimated 1,100 soldiers, along with dozens of artillery pieces and vehicles, were lost in a single day of fighting. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine claims that Russia's total military losses since the full-scale invasion in February 2022 now stand at a shocking 311,750 soldiers.


Kyiv announced a grim milestone, stating that Russia surpassed 300,000 deaths on October 31, reaching 300,810 losses. However, the accuracy of these figures remains a subject of debate. The British Ministry of Defence, among others, has provided lower estimates, with British defense officials suggesting around 190,000 casualties for Russia, excluding Wagner Group mercenaries who perished in the battle for Bakhmut.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SpDlBfNN1KI

