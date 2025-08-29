Middle East history isn’t so complex as people think — Prof Marandi tells Mario Nawfal

US has constantly meddled in Iran’s affairs, US gave Saddam chemical weapons but later invaded Iraq ‘looking for those same chemical weapons’

Claims: ‘Who the real bad actors are very clear’

Adding:

The Islamic Consultative Assembly (Majlis), 2015: Iranian conservative lawmakers cry in the Parliament amid the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Nuclear Deal.

They knew what this meant for Iran's nuclear program. They knew that snapback would be used and abused against Iran. They knew sanctions would never be lifted, and they knew it would open the way to justify an American-Israeli attack.

Yet the Reformists signed it anyway.

They signed a nation up for disaster.

@Middle_East_Spectator