WHO, UN, FDA, CDC are part of a complex to deceive the world, says Peter McCullough, MD

“The W.H.O. appears to be… [part of a] biopharmaceutical complex.” “[This complex] includes the W.H.O. (World Health Organization), the United Nations (UN), the World Economic Forum (WEF), the [Bill] Gates Foundation, Rockefeller Foundation, The Wellcome Trust, GAVI [Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance], CEPI [Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations], the [U.S.] Department of State, the [U.S.] National Institutes of Health [NIH], the [U.S.] CDC, the FDA, the MHRA (UK), TGA (Australia), SAHPRA (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority), EMA (European Medicines Agency)." “This group is operating as a unit.” “They are carefully coordinated.” “They all conspired in Jan 2020 to coverup what they knew.” “They deceived the world with twelve (12) subsequent fraudulent papers…” “These [fraudulent papers] were [coordinated by] Jeremy Farrar… who is chief scientist at the W.H.O.”

Peter McCullough, MD speaking on Sep 13, 2023 at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Peter McCullough, MD's full speech is posted here: https://rumble.com/v3i8sh6-dr.-peter-mcculloughs-speech-at-the-european-union-parliament-september-13-.html

Source - Larry Hobbs, Fat News

