IT'S NOT JUST THE FROGS 🐸 THAT THEY'RE TURNING GAY
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
615 followers
2
99 views • 7 months ago

This is mind-blowing.


The same chemical Alex Jones warned was "turning the frogs gay" is destroying testosterone levels in the U.S. population.


Adding insult to injury, this testosterone-depleting chemical is banned across Europe but not the United States.


The chemical is atrazine.


What is atrazine, and how does it do this? Atrazine is a widely-used herbicide sprayed on crops like corn and sugarcane to control weeds.


It disrupts hormone function by increasing the activity of an enzyme called aromatase, which converts testosterone into estrogen.


In men, this can lead contribute to conditions like decreased muscle mass, low libido, and even feminization.


And we spray 70 million pounds of this tasteless, odorless, chemical on our food, while it's illegal to do so in Europe.


Make it make sense.


Source: https://x.com/VigilantFox/status/1843745964164821243


Bayer to appeal $2 billion verdict in Roundup cancer lawsuit


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/2019/12/bayer-to-appeal-2-billion-verdict-in.html


House Votes For Monsanto’s Anti-Consumer Bill; How Did Your Representative Vote?


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/2016/07/house-votes-for-monsantos-anti-consumer.html


Important Paper On Glyphosate - And Discussion On The NEW Pathogen Affecting Plant, Animal And Human Fertility - Dr. Don Huber


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/2013/10/important-paper-on-glyphosate-and.html


GMOs = EPIC FAIL


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/2013/07/gmos-epic-fail.html


Hidden Dangers in Kids Meals: Genetically Engineered Foods could (WILL) spark a R3V0LUT10N!


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/2012/01/hidden-dangers-in-kids-meals.html


Why GMO And Organic Can Not Co-Exist: Lateral Gene Transfer


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/2012/01/why-gmo-and-organic-can-not-co-exist.html


Stop Monsanto, Cargill, et al, From Outlawing Organic Produce


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/2010/07/stop-monsanto-cargill-et-al-from.html


Ten Reason Why We Dont Need GM Foods


If you want to print this article as an A4 leaflet, download a PDF.

With the cost of food recently skyrocketing – hitting not just shoppers but the poor and hungry in the developing world – genetically modified (GM) foods are once again being promoted as the way to feed the world. But this is little short of a confidence trick. Far from needing more GM foods, there are urgent reasons why we need to ban them altogether.


http://www.gmwatch.org/images/stories/10reasons.pdf


https://monsantoequalsdeath.blogspot.com/2010/02/ten-reason-why-we-dont-need-gm-foods.html

Keywords
herbicidemonsantoatrazinegmosfeminizationmulti pronged attackthey turned the frogs gayhormone function disruption
