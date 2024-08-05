BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
10. Court TV 2024-8-5 Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
Free Reverend Kurt Benshoof
42 views • 9 months ago

King County Superior Court – Seattle  24-1-02680-7 SEA
Criminal - Competency Review
08/05/2024 01:00 PM   Motion Hearing   COMPETENCY   Courtroom E1201T

The video is about a court case involving the state of Washington versus Reverend Benshoof, who is being ordered to be transported to court due to refusal to appear.

  • The defendant, Reverend Benshoof, has refused to come to court multiple times.
  • A competency report has been received stating that Reverend Benshoof is competent to proceed.
  • The defense is requesting reasonable force to transport Reverend Benshoof to court the next day at 1 p.m. ​
  • The court has signed a drag order to ensure Reverend Benshoof's presence in court.
  • Efforts are being made to communicate with Reverend Benshoof to avoid the need for the drag order.

Keywords
conspiracycrazypro se
