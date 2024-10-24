SiteJet Builder Overview & Tutorial

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SiteJet Builder is a new site building tool now available across all hosting packages at Mid City Digital - at no extra charge!
Learn how to start building and customizing your new website with this powerful new drag-and-drop builder in this extensive video overview and tutorial!
Need to skip ahead to learn about something specific? Check out the time stamps for details.
00:00:00 - Intro
00:01:37 - Getting started
00:04:23 - Intro to SiteJet templates
00:10:16 - SiteJet editor interface
00:11:02 - Options menu (hamburger menu)
00:14:06 - Preview, Save, Undo, and Redo
00:16:31 - Responsive Layout Options
00:17:24 - Design Panel
00:20:51 - Pages Panel
00:22:49 - Navigator Panel
00:25:22 - Swapping out stock photos, videos
00:27:39 - Editing Countdown Timer element
00:29:14 - AI Writer
00:32:18 - More Website Settings (Important!)
00:36:04 - Code
00:36:59 - Publishing your first site
00:38:52 - Setup a Staging Site
00:43:46 - Overview of Elements
00:52:04 - Adding videos
00:55:09 - Collections
00:56:28 - Adding a new page
00:57:29 - Adding a new menu link
01:05:05 - SiteJet Commerce
01:09:58 - Copy staging site to live domain
01:14:49 - Outro
Mid City Digital offers Shared Cloud Hosting for small businesses, DIY startups, bloggers, artists, and musicians. We also specialize in custom WordPress site design & support.
Visit https://midcitydigital.com to get started today!
Follow us on X: https://x.com/midcitydigital
Music by Karl Casey @ White Bat Audio