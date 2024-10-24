SiteJet Builder Overview & Tutorial

SiteJet Builder is a new site building tool now available across all hosting packages at Mid City Digital - at no extra charge!





Learn how to start building and customizing your new website with this powerful new drag-and-drop builder in this extensive video overview and tutorial!





Need to skip ahead to learn about something specific? Check out the time stamps for details.





00:00:00 - Intro

00:01:37 - Getting started

00:04:23 - Intro to SiteJet templates

00:10:16 - SiteJet editor interface

00:11:02 - Options menu (hamburger menu)

00:14:06 - Preview, Save, Undo, and Redo

00:16:31 - Responsive Layout Options

00:17:24 - Design Panel

00:20:51 - Pages Panel

00:22:49 - Navigator Panel

00:25:22 - Swapping out stock photos, videos

00:27:39 - Editing Countdown Timer element

00:29:14 - AI Writer

00:32:18 - More Website Settings (Important!)

00:36:04 - Code

00:36:59 - Publishing your first site

00:38:52 - Setup a Staging Site

00:43:46 - Overview of Elements

00:52:04 - Adding videos

00:55:09 - Collections

00:56:28 - Adding a new page

00:57:29 - Adding a new menu link

01:05:05 - SiteJet Commerce

01:09:58 - Copy staging site to live domain

01:14:49 - Outro





