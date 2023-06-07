Boycott Working As Companies Remove Gay Pride Logos: 'Protect Texas Kids' Founder Fights LGBT Mafia

Stew Peters Show





June 6, 2023





Conservative parents are turning the tide and canceling Pride month.

‘Protect Texas Kids’ founder Kelly Neidert is here to talk about how to fight the LGBT mafia and how boycotts are making woke companies take notice.

Recently, while protesting a “kid friendly drag show” in Dallas, Texas Kelly was threatened and told she was going to be shot in the head.

Apparently, the vast majority of people and even some on the left do not believe children should attend drag shows.

However, leftists still attended the drag show with kids present which means they are not truly against it.

This is about normalizing the sexualization of children and older men grooming young children.

The Dallas police who were protecting and enabling the evil event to take place had rainbow patches on their uniforms.

Even small towns and so called churches in Texas are celebrating pagan pride month.

The number one excuse as to why more people won’t get involved and show up to protest this perversion is the fear of losing a job from a woke company.

For more information on how you can help protect children in Texas go to http://ProtectTxKids.org

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Watch this new show NOW at Stewpeters.com!

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2siuhk-boycott-working-as-companies-remove-gay-pride-logos-protect-texas-kids-foun.html



