Transforming Humanity with Elana Freeland

You don't have to be a scientific genius to interpret the hubristic dictates of self anointed WEF dignitaries like Klaus Schwab and Yuval Noah Harari when they candidly announce their transformative vision for a post-human world.

More troubling; they represent the masterminds in control of the military industrial complex and best and brightest of the New World Order.

Within their vision of the future, humankind is transformed by artificial intelligence and robotics into a new species capable of becoming immortal…. ………in essence, a transhuman machine with an augmented human brain capable of connecting to the Cloud; complete with AI implants and nano technology.

In their world man becomes God, but only for the select few of their choosing, with the remainder being culled for the good of the collectivist order.

Only a handful of insiders and intellectuals willing to think outside the box have connected all the dots between geoengineering, Tesla's electromagnetic energy theories, human biology, nanotechnology, artificial intelligence (AI), international finance, and the quest for hegemonic/global/authoritarian rule.

This is no joke! By compartmentalizing various scientific efforts in physics, biology, meteorology, nanotech, etc., the U.S. and other Intelligence Agencies have weaponized the natural environment, with the potential to destroy the human race and replace it with a new species that is both man and machine.

If this seems too far out there to believe……think again.