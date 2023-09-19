© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tristan Leavitt defends IRS whistleblowers right to speak publicly about Hunter Biden case | Just The News
Empower Oversight President Tristan Leavitt says the First Amendment and Whistleblower Protection Act legally allow IRS whistleblowers Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler to publicly speak about the Hunter Biden tax probe.