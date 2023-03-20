BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Conversations That Matter w/Alex Newman - George Carneal - How God Can Free LGBT Individuals From Bondage
George Carneal
George Carneal
8 views • 03/20/2023

If you enjoy the content of this channel, please SUBSCRIBE to this channel and “LIKE” the videos, and share as the Lord leads you. Thanks.


George Carneal, Author/Speaker: "FROM QUEER TO CHRIST"


I’m the son of a Baptist minister whom God delivered from the homosexual lifestyle after 25 years.


