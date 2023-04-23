Belarusian Military showed exactly Where the 'Nuclear Weapons' will be Located on the territory of Belarus. 042323

The Belarusian military showed exactly where the nuclear weapons will be located on the territory of Belarus. The base of one of the strategic regiments is shown, where mobile launchers were previously located before the withdrawal of nuclear weapons from the territory of Belarus in the 90s. Now the infrastructure is being put in order.

According to the agreements, now tactical nuclear weapons will be deployed on the territory of Belarus, where the main carriers will be combat aircraft and the Iskander OTRK. At the same time, Belarus is also ready to deploy strategic nuclear weapons, that is, intercontinental ballistic missiles.