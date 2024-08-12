BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lindsay Graham & his buddy Richard Blumenthal, in a meeting with Zelensky, stated that they're pushing to make 'Aid to Ukraine' a law
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
91 views • 9 months ago

Lindsey Graham:

"What I think about Kursk? Bold, brilliant, beautiful. Keep it up!"

The soy warmonger Graham was in Kiev praising killing civilians and advocating for more Ukrainian soldiers to die.

Meanwhile his buddy Richard Blumenthal, in a meeting in Zelensky, stated that they're pushing to make "Aid to Ukraine" a law.

Also:  Graham finally says what we all knew was gonna happen. Ukraine should hire "retired" F-16 pilots.

"Retired F-16 pilots who want to fight for freedom can be hired by Ukraine. Ukrainians will be looking among NATO countries for willing retired pilots to help them until Ukraine can train its own pilots. This way, Kiev will be able to make use of the F-16 aircraft provided by allies sooner, while its pilots undergo training. I am going to raise this issue. I will ask President Biden, 'Before you leave office, make sure this invitation is issued,'" the soy warmonger stated.

Read more here about make this law:

https://x.com/RealPatrickWebb/status/1823102494895124945/photo/1

from here:

https://x.com/RealPatrickWebb/status/1823102494895124945

politicsrussiaeventsukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
