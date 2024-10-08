© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Genocide in North Carolina! Govt leaves victims for dead. Is it a land grab for Lithium mines?
3
1444 views • 7 months ago
Biden-Harris administration condemns Helene victims to die--FEMA standing down and blocking aid | MTG under fire for saying they can control the weather--is she right? | FEMA out of money--funding used for illegals | power grid apocalypse in NC | Israel vows retaliation against Iran while Iran explains its missile capabilities will destroy the Zionist regime | Iran used hypersonic missiles in show of force | panic buying has started as dock worker strike continues | Oil spikes after Biden says considering strike on Iranian oil facilities | investigation finds shocking evidence of US govt trafficking children across border | Buzbee to release list of 120 Diddy victims
