Cashless Society - single global digital payment system
Patriots on Fire
80 views • 04/04/2023

https://danhappel.com/central-bank-digital-currency-trap/
The banking cartels have turned finance into a limitless Ponzi scheme that will end only if & when we resist their plans for monetary control.  Until then, we had better be ready for anything. 

Recent U.S. and European bank failures presage the "Great Reset" of the global banking system announced in 2021 by the SEF President, Klause Schwab. 

It's clear that all sovereign fiat currencies tied directly to the IMF and World Bank are meant to implode together and morph into a single global digital payment system.

The planned cashless Society is a trap.  CBDC digital money is a means of complete societal control that we must resist.

cashless societydigital currencycentral bankdollar crashcbdc
