TCR#942 STEVEN D KELLEY #385 The OCT 7 2021 Gospel of Thomas - #OCCUPYTHEGETTY

GOSPEL OF THOMAS - Sayings of Jesus - Found in 1945 - Occupy The Getty - Steven D Kelley,
The Gospel of Thomas was written by the apostle Thomas. It is controversial because it is the words of Jesus, and much goes against church dogma. You can't understand Jesus, or the Gospel if you ignore Thomas. Let he who has ears hear.