BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Did Obama Commit Massive Blatant Treason? Jon Bowne Reports on The Scandalous GCHQ Spying On Trump FISA Abuse Letter
Brianroy's Flashbacks
Brianroy's Flashbacks
5 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 02/19/2024

In January 2018, the House Intelligence Committee released a 4 Page FISA Abuse Complaint to Members of Congress that mentioned this letter.  The letter made its way to the Internet, but sites that posted it (like HalTurnerRadio) were attacked that the letter and story related to it be scrubbed.  For 6 years now, I have referenced this letter specifically attempting to get eyes on it, and until today, only Jon Bowne has had the guts at INFOWARS to do any kind of reporting on this.  On sunday February 18, 2024, he posted: "Barack Obama, hellbent on maintaining his Executive power, in league with global intelligence agencies conspired to commit treason on a scale that makes Watergate look like a caveman having a picnic."

"Date: 17 November 2016
GCHQ Reference A/7238/6547/12" 
  

"1. On 28 August 2016, GCHQ / CSO filed for permission to execute Project FULSOME at the request of the US President, seeking intelligence gathering into the Trump Organization and Donald J. Trump for President, Inc., both located at 725 5th Avenue, New York, NY USA. Activities include foreign and US domestic signals collection...."



"4. US National Security Advisor Rice has requested 
       that we continue our surveillance, during the 

       transition period...."


Keywords
abuseobamafisahouse intelligenceoperationgchqfulsome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy