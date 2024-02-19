Did Obama Commit Massive Blatant Treason? Jon Bowne Reports on The Scandalous GCHQ Spying On Trump FISA Abuse Letter

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In January 2018, the House Intelligence Committee released a 4 Page FISA Abuse Complaint to Members of Congress that mentioned this letter. The letter made its way to the Internet, but sites that posted it (like HalTurnerRadio) were attacked that the letter and story related to it be scrubbed. For 6 years now, I have referenced this letter specifically attempting to get eyes on it, and until today, only Jon Bowne has had the guts at INFOWARS to do any kind of reporting on this. On sunday February 18, 2024, he posted: "Barack Obama, hellbent on maintaining his Executive power, in league with global intelligence agencies conspired to commit treason on a scale that makes Watergate look like a caveman having a picnic."
transition period...."