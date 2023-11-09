The Hidden Security Risks of Working Remotely

Over 265 million people in the United States have been ordered to stay home as part of the country's coronavirus shutdown. Remote work has become the new normal, posing new and unexpected security risks for many businesses. According to CNBC, more than one-third of senior technology executives surveyed believe cybersecurity risks have increased as the majority of their employees work from home.

Employees may inadvertently expose sensitive company data through insecure WiFi networks or poor password hygiene as daily work moves from trusted office spaces to our couches. And there are plenty of opportunists who use coronavirus in their phishing scams, hoping the unwary will click through and hand over credentials or other sensitive information. The FBI recently issued a warning about an increase in fraud.