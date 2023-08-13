Lawrence Jones: American has finally reached a breaking point

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fox News contributor Sara Carter and Gun Owners of America's Antonia Okafor Cover discuss how some Democratic lawmakers are reacting to the surge in crime on 'Cross Country.'
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html