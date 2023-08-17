BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Part B - Alex describes the Electrical Wires and especially the Transformers with lots of brush and tree limbs too close - Let's call this Alex's Bom Boom Boom video - Lots of truth in there.
PatriotsCannabisCo
PatriotsCannabisCo
205 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
24 views • 08/17/2023

Alex in my opinion really does a good job with his explanation of things that are going on.  I didn't know that Bill Gates owns 4-5 Four Season hotels and wants to open one in Lahaina . And Opra is buying lots of land on that Island. And Zucerfuck is building a huge compound on the Island of Kauai.  I used to own a home on Kauai on Hanelei Bay on the North Shore. They will try to turn Kauai into a Smart City as well.  Wc can not trust these Cabal MFer's anymore.

And lot of that nice picture of Gates. His parents were pure evil and started Planned Parenthood to kill all the black babies in the inner city neighborhoods.  And of course Ole Billy is buying a lot of land in America .  Someone needs to take him out for good. He is Bad for the World.

Keywords
mauifiresrubble
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy