Come Together Media - Episode 3: 9-6-24 - Propaganda/Sentencing/Gangs/Electioneering

In this episode of Come Together Media, a roundtable for those who value freedom, we discuss propaganda being pushed, the sentencing of President Trump, Venezuelan gang activity and election integrity.
Mic Rosado – Host of Intentional with Mic Meow - https://rumble.com/c/Intentional
Gail Seiler – Advocate with Former Feds Group - https://twitter.com/Saorise69
VinnDogg – Host of VinnDoggRadioUSA - https://rumble.com/user/vinndoggradiousa
Mike Dakkak – Host of In the News with Mike Dakkak – www.itnshow.com