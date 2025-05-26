The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 389 - Rise Of The Image

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this video message I’m going to try and provide an overview of another extensive topic; the IMAGE of the Beast first mentioned in Revelation 13. Understanding what the IMAGE actually is will enable us to SEE the enemy more clearly and how he operates. I made a video about the IMAGE some time ago but this time I’ve prepared another slide presentation which I think will make the truth of this topic very evident and easy to understand.
The important thing about the IMAGE is the relationship to power and the MARKING of all people. If we follow the scripture carefully we can SEE the order of events. The IMAGE World Government authority is what the Jesuits are using to get ALL people MARKED. IMAGE and MARK are inseparable in scripture. They are absolutely necessary for the EXPRESSION of ABSOLUTE CONTROL of the PEOPLES.
The IMAGE can be nothing other than a TYRANNICAL WORLD GOVERNMENT STRUCTURE and although we don’t seem to get that feeling from the UN, remember the WHO in 2020. It was giving orders that brought the world to a standstill and took everyone’s freedom away virtually overnight. That’s the ROMAN TYRANNY of the IMAGE and there is more coming our way!
Learn more at: darknessisfalling.com
