Ozempic, Malaria, Constitution Suspended, Trump, RFK & DeSantis
Dr. Jane Ruby
Dr. Jane RubyCheckmark Icon
336 followers
17
2688 views • 06/27/2023

Ozempic marketed as weight loss option can have dangerous side effects. More on this soon. A malaria warning has been issued to create another scare. People can take precautions like having hydroxychloroquine, Ivermectin & maintaining health to protect natural immunity.  RFK voiced many liberal and anti-freedom views as have Trump & DeSantis. Research people & information below the surface appearance. Read the Constitution. Know your Rights and exercise them.   Ozempic, Trump executive order sept 2019, Malaria warning, Dr. Stella Immanuel, Monkeypox, Natural immunity, RFK candidate, DeSantis, Government corruption, Constitution suspended

Keywords
government corruptiondesantisconstitution suspendednatural immunitydr stella immanuelmonkeypoxozempicrfk candidatetrump executive order sept 2019malaria warning
