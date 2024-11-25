BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why Did Elijah Ask the Widow to Give First?
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
18 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 6 months ago

In this heartfelt message, the speaker talks about trusting God even when it seems difficult. Using the story of Elijah and the poor widow from 1 Kings 17:13, and other Bible verses, the speaker explains how putting God first can lead to amazing blessings. The message encourages listeners to share their faith with others and reminds everyone that God will provide and protect if they trust and obey Him. Don't miss this uplifting devotion and remember to pass it along to friends and loved ones.

00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:35 The Power of Sharing Devotions
01:07 Faith and Trust in God's Provision
02:03 The Story of Elijah and the Widow
03:52 Proving God Through Obedience
06:05 Sowing Seeds for a Harvest
06:52 Abraham's Test of Faith
08:38 Conclusion and Encouragement

Keywords
malachi 3encouragementelijahtrusting godchristian devotionmatthew 6faith in godwidowgod provisiongenesis 22biblical teachingssharing faithdescriptroderick websterspiritual messagereligious messagepartnering in faithfirst kings 17giving to godfollowing god wordbiblical examples
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy