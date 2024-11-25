Why Did Elijah Ask the Widow to Give First?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this heartfelt message, the speaker talks about trusting God even when it seems difficult. Using the story of Elijah and the poor widow from 1 Kings 17:13, and other Bible verses, the speaker explains how putting God first can lead to amazing blessings. The message encourages listeners to share their faith with others and reminds everyone that God will provide and protect if they trust and obey Him. Don't miss this uplifting devotion and remember to pass it along to friends and loved ones.
00:00 Introduction and Greetings
00:35 The Power of Sharing Devotions
01:07 Faith and Trust in God's Provision
02:03 The Story of Elijah and the Widow
03:52 Proving God Through Obedience
06:05 Sowing Seeds for a Harvest
06:52 Abraham's Test of Faith
08:38 Conclusion and Encouragement