Study: High Blood Pressure Normalized With Nattokinase!

Effects of Nattokinase on Blood Pressure: A Randomized, Controlled Trial





This study demonstrated that nattokinase supplementation effectively reduced both systolic and diastolic blood pressure in participants. The trial showed a significant decrease in blood pressure, suggesting that nattokinase could be beneficial for individuals with hypertension or those at risk of cardiovascular diseases.





86 participants, who were administered 2000 FU (fibrinolytic units) of nattokinase daily for 8 weeks had their systolic blood pressure (SBP): Decreased by 5.55 mmHg (95% CI: -10.5 to -0.57 mmHg; p<0.05) compared to the control group. Diastolic Blood Pressure (DBP): Decreased by 2.84 mmHg (95% CI: -5.33 to -0.33 mmHg; p<0.05) compared to the control group.





https://www.nature.com/articles/hr2008203.pdf





PMID: 18971533





