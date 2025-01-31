BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Study: High Blood Pressure Normalized With Nattokinase!
Extreme Health Radio
Extreme Health Radio
42 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
216 views • 7 months ago

#Nattokinase for #HighBloodPressure?


Effects of Nattokinase on Blood Pressure: A Randomized, Controlled Trial


This study demonstrated that nattokinase supplementation effectively reduced both systolic and diastolic blood pressure in participants. The trial showed a significant decrease in blood pressure, suggesting that nattokinase could be beneficial for individuals with hypertension or those at risk of cardiovascular diseases.


86 participants, who were administered 2000 FU (fibrinolytic units) of nattokinase daily for 8 weeks had their systolic blood pressure (SBP): Decreased by 5.55 mmHg (95% CI: -10.5 to -0.57 mmHg; p<0.05) compared to the control group. Diastolic Blood Pressure (DBP): Decreased by 2.84 mmHg (95% CI: -5.33 to -0.33 mmHg; p<0.05) compared to the control group.


https://www.nature.com/articles/hr2008203.pdf


PMID: 18971533


Here's what I take: http://extremehealthradio.com/dissolveitall

More Solutions: https://www.extremehealthradio.com/bloodpressureprotocol

Keywords
high blood pressurehypertensionheart attacksnattokinase
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy