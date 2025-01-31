Study: High Blood Pressure Normalized With Nattokinase!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
#Nattokinase for #HighBloodPressure?
Effects of Nattokinase on Blood Pressure: A Randomized, Controlled Trial
This study demonstrated that nattokinase supplementation effectively reduced both systolic and diastolic blood pressure in participants. The trial showed a significant decrease in blood pressure, suggesting that nattokinase could be beneficial for individuals with hypertension or those at risk of cardiovascular diseases.
86 participants, who were administered 2000 FU (fibrinolytic units) of nattokinase daily for 8 weeks had their systolic blood pressure (SBP): Decreased by 5.55 mmHg (95% CI: -10.5 to -0.57 mmHg; p<0.05) compared to the control group. Diastolic Blood Pressure (DBP): Decreased by 2.84 mmHg (95% CI: -5.33 to -0.33 mmHg; p<0.05) compared to the control group.
https://www.nature.com/articles/hr2008203.pdf
PMID: 18971533
Here's what I take: http://extremehealthradio.com/dissolveitall
More Solutions: https://www.extremehealthradio.com/bloodpressureprotocol