ABOUT: In this episode of "Paradigm Shift - An Educational Comedy" that we have titled as "PSEC - 2023 - Deep Fake DUBSTEP MIX" -- Dave Kelso has used a DEEP FAKE AI TOOL to create a very interesting DUBSTEP MIX.





Just it case it needs to be said -- none of the celebrities depicted in this music video have ever promoted (or had anything to say one way or the other) about Paradigm Shift an Educational Comedy. A tool called PARROT AI was used to generate their voice and likeness. None of them are in any way responsible for anything you see in this music video.





This video also includes some third party content for purposes of illustration and expression, all of which fall squarely under fair use and Creative Commons License.





Participants List: DEEP FAKE: Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Elon Musk, Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, Taylor Swift, Will Smith, Morgan Freeman & Joe Rogan, CC / Fair Use: Austin Powers, Bruce Almighty, Babylon 5, Star Trek TNG, Hillary Clinton, ME ME MEME NPC University, Prince of Zimbabwe, Alex MTCH, Klaus Schwab, The Optical Effects Group, Misc

Hashtags: #deepfake #ai #dubstep #music

Metatags Space Separated: deepfake ai dubstep music

Metatags Comma Separated: deepfake, ai, dubstep, music









WATCH / DOWNLOAD --





On BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/SpzNX3PqDj88/

On Minds: https://www.minds.com/newsfeed/1583326847951704078?referrer=psecdocumentary

On LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4/PSEC---2023---Deep-Fake-DUBSTEP-MIX---432hz--hd-720p-:1?r=3KRGW3e8dydZs7SgU3kv8YQ4epzWUj6m

On Rumble: https://rumble.com/v41v0bz-psec-2023-deep-fake-dubstep-mix-432hz-hd-720p.html

On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/60df000c-0ebb-4799-a52f-f0aa61f7143d

On UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/watch/YfNDhuoDgoC5M19

On Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/index?v=77bc92830ff53450f27a5ea8c8000a09e58de24534baeaa2245fd3c7d9fccd28&video=1&ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

On TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/videos/view/7794/psec-2023-deep-fake-dubstep-mix-432hz-hd-720p

On YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HMyg_R3vPrg









PSEC ON SOCIAL MEDIA --





LBRY / Odysee: https://odysee.com/@psecdocumentary:4?r=B8mNg1gDreNoaTQhbSLfiwbQjJRpDimE

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/psecdocumentary/

Minds: https://www.minds.com/psecdocumentary?referrer=psecdocumentary

Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/psecmedia/

NewTube / NodeTube: https://newtube.app/user/psecmedia#

Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/psecmedia

UGEtube: https://ugetube.com/@psecmedia

Twatter: https://twitter.com/twdk_music

FascistBook: https://www.facebook.com/paradigmshiftaneducationalcomedy

ScrewYouTube: https://youtube.com/psecdocumentary

Gab: https://gab.com/psecmedia

deviantART: https://paradigm-shifting.deviantart.com

Bastyon / Pocketnet: https://bastyon.com/psecmedia?ref=PGkMNXXf1vkJp8TVP89BsXtVhd2XV3ioaQ

RoxyCast: https://roxycast.com/psecmedia

TLB Talk: https://www.tlbtalk.com/-psecmedia#