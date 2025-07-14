Ep. 168 Part 1 "Healthy Kids, Happy Kids: A Pediatrician’s Best-Kept Secrets" Dr. Elisa Song

Is your baby not rolling over, crawling, or talking “on time”? Don’t panic—but don’t ignore it either. In this episode, leading integrative pediatrician Dr. Elisa Song explains which developmental milestones are truly flexible… and which delays may signal deeper issues like low core tone, mitochondrial stress, or even gut microbiome imbalances.





Learn how modern parenting habits—like too much time in strollers or on screens—may be silently affecting your child’s posture, coordination, and brain development. Plus, discover actionable tips to support language acquisition, movement, and energy production in babies and toddlers.





Whether you're a new parent or a healthcare professional, this episode offers science-backed insights into how diet, movement, sleep, and early intervention can shape your child’s long-term health and resilience.





📕Buy Dr. Elisa Song's book: Healthy Kids, Happy Kids: An Integrative Pediatrician's Guide to Whole Child Resilience 👉 https://a.co/d/bgpb5jM





🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI





🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/





📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:





👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉 https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:





https://www.macuhealth.com/

https://coopervision.com/

https://www.alcon.com/